Mahesh Babu Reviews Anaganaga

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared his review of Sumanth’s latest web series, Anaganaga, via Twitter. Days after showering praise on Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, the Guntur Kaaram star lauded the Telugu movie.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Anaganaga is a simple and emotional story told beautifully… a film that truly deserves your time! Great work by Sumanth and the entire team… Sending all my love…”.



The lead actor, Sumanth, replied to Mahesh Babu’s tweet: "Thank you, my dear bro! Much, much appreciated.”



The ETV Win web series Anaganaga is gaining traction from all sections of the audience. A section of the audience also asked for it to be released in theaters. The film features Kajal Chowdhary and Viharsh in the lead roles.



Anaganaga is directed by Sunny Sanjay and produced by Rakesh Reddy Gadam and Rudradev Madireddy.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for #SSMB29, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

