Top
Home » Entertainment » OTT

Sony LIV's most awaited show Maharani 3 Trailer Out

OTT
DC Correspondent
20 Feb 2024 11:20 AM GMT
Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaari, Phir aa rahi hai #Maharani!
Sony LIVs most awaited show Maharani 3 Trailer Out
x
Poster of "Maharani 3" featuring the ensemble cast.

Hyderabad: Maharani 3, is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave. The gripping storyline, penned by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, features an outstanding cast including Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Maharani 3 streaming from 7th March only on Sony LIV!

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Maharani 3 Sony LIV Subhash Kapoor Huma Qureshi streaming 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X