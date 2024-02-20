Sony LIV's most awaited show Maharani 3 Trailer Out

Hyderabad: Maharani 3, is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave. The gripping storyline, penned by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, features an outstanding cast including Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Maharani 3 streaming from 7th March only on Sony LIV!