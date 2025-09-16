Madharaasi Set To Stream On Prime Video On This Date!

Director AR Murugadoss made a movie Madharaasi after a long time. The film is headlined by Siva Karthikeyan. The film was released in theatres on September 5 in multiple languages.

Unfortunately, the film opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.



The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Madharaasi is all set to stream on Prime Video on October 3,2025.

The film is hitting on OTT after four weeks of its release, it will be available in various languages.



The film boasts of stellar cast includes Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is produced byNV Prasad.

