Madharaasi OTT Release Date Out

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited action film, Madharaasi, has been released today. It is Sivakarthikeyan's first film of the year.



Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie marks a collaboration between two popular names in Tamil cinema. Sivakarthikeyan's last two big hits, Ayalaan and Amaran, were in 2024. Back to Madharaasi, it opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.



Regarding the digital release, the digital rights for Madharaasi have been acquired by Prime Video. The film is expected to stream on OTT in the first week of October. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the makers.



Produced by NV Prasad, Madharaasi stars Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine. Biju Menon has a pivotal role in the movie.

The hero's characterization has been seen as the film's USP. It has to be seen how well the psychological action thriller will perform at the box office in Tamil and Telugu.

