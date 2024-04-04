Maamla Legal Hai to get another season ?

One of those best legal dramas that has recently been winning the hearts of audiences on Netflix, is Maamla Legal Hai. Season one of the series is streaming on Netflix currently and was out on March 1. The tuition turns in this gripping courtroom drama is something you cannot miss watching.





As season one has done really well, the makers of the series have decided to come up with season two of the drama. This series has received a lot of positive feedback from the viewers for the Phineas and versatile performances from the actress in the show. The writer and the makers of the show are currently working on the script. Update for season two and the official streaming date will be announced once the production is completed.





The Maamla Legal Hai session 1 started with Ravi Kishan (as VD Tyagi), a clever lawyer who knew how to win cases by uncovering legal loopholes. He aimed to become the Bar Association President and lead the Patparganj Bar Association. Ananya Shroff, portrayed by Naila Grewal, was a passionate lawyer from Harvard who wanted to help the underserved but faced challenges in Patparganj. Nidhi Bisht (Sujata), or Didi, dreamt of having her own legal practice. Anant V Joshi (Vishwas Pandey), the court manager, compared to Donna Paulson from Suits.