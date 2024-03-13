Lover OTT Release Date Confirmed

The 2024 Tamil romantic drama Lover, featuring Manikandan K and Sri Gouri Priya, has garnered praise as one of the standout films of the year. Despite facing competition from major releases like Lal Salaam and Yatra 2, this film managed to captivate audiences with its compelling performances and technical finesse.





Speculation about the film's early OTT premiere had been rife since its theatrical release, but the makers remained tight-lipped about any online debut plans. However, in a recent announcement, the OTT release date of Lover has been officially revealed along with the streaming platform.





Scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27, the streaming platform teased fans with a sneak peek of Lover on March 12, captioning it, "Love is Battle, Love is War, Love is Growing up! 'LOVER' Arrives on March 27 on #DisneyplusHotstar."





Produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, this romantic drama will be available for streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.





The plot of Lover revolves around Arun and Divya, a couple who have been in a relationship for six years. As they navigate through life, their differing priorities and personal growth lead to challenges in their relationship. The film explores whether their love can withstand these trials and tribulations.





In addition to the lead actors, Lover boasts a talented ensemble cast including Nikhila Sankar, Harish Kumar, Kanna Ravi, Pintu Pandu, and others in pivotal roles.





The film's inaugural ceremony was graced by Vijay Sethupathi, with principal photography commencing in August 2023 and the first schedule being completed in the same month. Sean Roldan composed the music, while Shreyaas Krishna served as the cinematographer and Bharat Vikraman as the editor. Lover hit theaters on February 8, 2024, captivating audiences with its heartfelt narrative.