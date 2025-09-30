Little Hearts OTT Release Date Out With a Twist!

Mouli Tanuj is basking in the success of his recent outing, 'Little Hearts'. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office, reportedly collecting a gross of Rs 40 crore.



Directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts is now heading for its digital release and will begin premiering on ETV Win from October 1, 2025. The digital platform has revealed a special treat: an extended cut of the film will be released on the same date, which is surely going to excite the OTT audience. It is being said that the extended version will feature a special scene at the end that could hint at a potential sequel.



Little Hearts is backed by Aditya Hasan under the ETV Win banner. The film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Jai Krishna, Anita Chowdary, SS Kanchi, and Sathya Krishnan in prominent roles.

The film was released in theatres on September 5th alongside Ghaati and Madharaasi.

