Little Hearts OTT Release Date!

Actor Mouli is basking in the success of his recent outing, Little Hearts, a film that is minting gold at the box office.

Although a small movie, it was released alongside Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati and Siva Karthikeyan’s Madharaasi.



The film opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Its digital rights have been bagged by ETV Win, and the film will be released on the platform after its theatrical run.

The film was initially supposed to have a direct OTT release, but the makers backed out at the last minute and planned a proper theatrical release instead.

Little Hearts was written and directed by Sai Marthand.