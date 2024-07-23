Bhaiyya Ji to Kaazh: New OTT Releases This Week

This week promises to be an exciting one for binge-watching as Indian cinema gifts us with new titles. Check out the following must-watch releases from thrilling dramas to intense thrillers:1. Kaazh – July 23 – Aha – TamilGo through the challenges of a Tamil couple and an international student navigating life and accommodation issues upon moving to Australia.2. Raju Yadav – July 24 – Aha – TeluguSee the story of a young man whose life takes a turn for the worse after being involved in an accident that leaves him with an unusual facial deformity; he is forced into perpetual smiling, which turns out to be a terrible ordeal, especially when he falls for Sweety.3. Bhaiyya Ji – July 26 – Zee5 – HindiThe dangerous world of Bhaiyya Ji unfolds before you, a retired but dreaded criminal who wants justice for his brother’s death at any cost from the mighty Gujjar clan, thereby igniting revenge that shakes the underworld.4. Bloody Ishq – July 26 – Disney+ Hotstar – HindiNeha’s life changes forever when she has amnesia following a tragic accident in Scotland. She lives in deception because her husband is hiding something fearful from her.5. Chutney Sambar– July 26–Disney+ Hotstar-TamilAn orphaned street hawker suddenly becomes part of his stepbrother’s rich family and must navigate gaining acceptance and finding his place in their midst.Don’t forget to look out for these mesmerizing stories and spellbinding performances!