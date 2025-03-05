Let’s Moderate Secures ₹1 Crore Investment on Shark Tank India 4

Let’s Moderate, a pioneering wellness brand championing mindful eating, has secured a landmark ₹1 Crore investment on Shark Tank India 4, marking a transformative milestone in its mission to revolutionize India’s dietary landscape. The investment, led by renowned entrepreneurs Kunal Bahl (Co-founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal) and Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO, boAT Lifestyle), underscores the startup’s potential to address India’s escalating health challenges through science-backed, accessible solutions.

Let’s Moderate captivated the Sharks with its flagship product, Calorie Crusher Tablets—a 100% natural, clinically validated ayurvedic formulation designed to reduce the impact of carb and sugar-rich foods and beverages on the body. Additionally, the startup’s Sugar Slayer formulation, clinically tested at AIIMS, has proven to be a game-changer in blood sugar management, further convincing the Sharks of Let’s Moderate’s holistic approach to dietary health. As India grapples with rising obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders, the Hyderabad-based startup offers a simple yet powerful tool to manage calorie intake without sacrificing cultural dietary preferences or lifestyle habits.

“Let’s Moderate was born from a vision to empower millions to embrace healthier eating without compromise,” said Dr. Lalitha Palle, Co-founder of Let’s Moderate. “Our products are a testament to the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science, addressing critical gaps in the market. With this investment, we’re poised to scale our impact and become a cornerstone of India’s wellness journey.”

The investment from Bahl and Gupta—serial entrepreneurs with a proven track record of scaling consumer brands—extends beyond financial backing. The duo’s operational expertise and strategic insights will guide Let’s Moderate’s expansion, product innovation, and market penetration.

“This partnership is a catalyst for change,” said Sreeram Reddy, Investing Partner of Let’s Moderate. “Kunal and Aman’s belief in our mission validates the urgency of our work. Their mentorship will help us accelerate our vision of making mindful eating a mainstream practice across India.”

Let’s Moderate plans to leverage the funds to:

• Expand R&D: Develop next-gen wellness solutions blending technology and traditional practices.

• Boost Market Reach: Target Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where lifestyle diseases are surging.

• Strengthen Brand Presence: Launch digital campaigns to educate consumers on sustainable dietary habits.

The startup’s success on Shark Tank India 4 has already sparked excitement among health enthusiasts and investors, positioning it as a frontrunner in India’s burgeoning wellness sector.



