Latest OTT Releases Of This Week

Stay entertained this festive week with a host of exciting OTT releases. Here’s a quick overview of the must-watch titles coming to various streaming platforms.









1. Singham Again (December 27, Prime Video)

The latest installment in the Singham franchise sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. The story follows Singham's mission to rescue his wife Avni (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) who has been abducted. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.





2. Your Fault (December 27, Prime Video)

This romantic drama starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara revolves around Noah and Nick, a couple who decide to live together despite objections from their families. Their relationship is put to the test by career pressures and the unexpected return of Nick's ex.





3. Squid Game Season 2 (December 26, Netflix)

This season is darker and more intense than the first. New contestants face life-threatening challenges for a massive cash prize. The stakes are higher and the psychological tension is palpable. This season delves deeper into the sinister aspects of the games, offering suspense, drama and shocking twists.









4. Harry Potter: Wizard of Baking (December 25, Discovery+)

This unique show blends the magic of Harry Potter with culinary creativity. Talented bakers craft enchanting desserts inspired by the wizarding world. Each episode features magical themes and challenges that test participants' imagination and skills.









5. Doctor Who: Joy to the World (December 25, Disney+ Hotstar)

In this holiday special, the Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker embarks on a festive journey across time and space. The episode is a perfect pick for fans and families filled with heartwarming moments and thrilling adventures.