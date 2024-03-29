Lambasingi OTT Release Date Confirmed

In the recent times, quite a lot of small budget films have released in the theatres but failed to make a noise at the box office. It has been made very clear by the audiences that they are not ready to come to the theatres to watch small films that hardly have any star cast.





One of such films, which managed to do a little well at the box office is Lambasingi . The film has Divi Vadthya and Bharath Raj as the lead actors. The film recently finished a theatrical run and is all set to hit OTT platforms.





As per the latest update, the film will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar from April 2 . Those who have missed watching the film in the theatres, can watch it right from the comfort of your home now. The was previously seen in films like Godfather, but became popular only after being part of Bigg Boss reality show. She has signed a few films as leading lady and they are under Production right now.





The actress has made an impact on the audience with her acting. She is yet to get into the league of mainstream Heroine, and this is definitely going to take a while for her to make a mark.