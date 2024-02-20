Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam OTT Release on Cards

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's much-anticipated period sports drama, 'Lal Salaam,' featuring Superstar Rajinikanth alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant, faced a lukewarm reception at the box office during its initial release. However, recent developments suggest a silver lining for the film as Netflix is reportedly in talks to acquire its digital streaming rights.

Despite its lackluster performance in theatres during the first week of release, industry insiders have hinted at Netflix's interest in securing 'Lal Salaam' for its digital platform. While official confirmation of the deal is pending, online speculation suggests that the movie might debut on Netflix in the first week of March.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' boasts a stellar cast, including Jeevitha Rajashekar, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai, alongside the legendary Rajinikanth and rising stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant. With such a talented ensemble, coupled with the musical genius of AR Rahman serving as the music director, expectations were high for this Lyca Productions' project.

The film delves into the intriguing world of period sports drama, promising audiences a captivating storyline and powerful performances from its cast. Despite its initial setback at the box office, the potential digital streaming deal with Netflix could provide 'Lal Salaam' with a new lease on life, reaching a wider audience and garnering newfound appreciation for its cinematic merits.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation of the Netflix deal and the potential release date on the streaming platform, 'Lal Salaam' continues to generate buzz in the industry, showcasing the enduring appeal of Rajinikanth's cinematic prowess and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial vision.