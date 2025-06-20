Kuberaa's Expected OTT Release Date!

Actor Dhanush's Kuberaa was released in theatres today. The film has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.

Social media is flooded with memes and small video clips from the movie. The film stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Kuberaa was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and several other places in Tamil Nadu.



After hearing the positive response, a section of the audience is frantically searching for its OTT release date.

The film’s digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. The film is expected to stream on Prime Video after four weeks of its theatrical run. Kuberaa is expected to stream on Prime Video in the third week of July.



The film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore. The film is directed by Shekhar Kammula. Kuberaa was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

