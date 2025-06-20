 Top
Home » Entertainment » OTT

Kuberaa's Expected OTT Release Date!

OTT
DC Correspondent
20 Jun 2025 1:44 PM IST

After hearing the positive response, a section of the audience is frantically searching for its OTT release date.

Kuberaas Expected OTT Release Date!
x
Kuberaa was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

Actor Dhanush's Kuberaa was released in theatres today. The film has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.

Social media is flooded with memes and small video clips from the movie. The film stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Kuberaa was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and several other places in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the positive response, a section of the audience is frantically searching for its OTT release date.

The film’s digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. The film is expected to stream on Prime Video after four weeks of its theatrical run. Kuberaa is expected to stream on Prime Video in the third week of July.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore. The film is directed by Shekhar Kammula. Kuberaa was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kuberaa 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X