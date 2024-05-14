Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Star Bigg Boss Contestants to enter show

The anticipation for the 14th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi is already soaring high, with discussions circulating about the potential contestants. It's been rumored that actor Shilpa Shinde and singer-influencer Abdu Rozik are in negotiations with the show's creators to become part of the adrenaline-pumping adventure. According to insiders, Shilpa has already inked the deal and is eagerly gearing up to face the challenges. Her involvement is noteworthy given her past disagreements with the channel during her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, both parties have moved past their differences and are enthusiastic about this fresh venture.Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is reportedly engaged in active discussions with the show's producers and is likely to join the upcoming season. With shooting slated to commence in Romania by the end of May, the excitement among fans is palpable.Among the confirmed participants are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff (sister of Tiger Shroff), and Asim Riaz. Asim expressed his eagerness to push his limits and embark on this adventurous journey, aiming to make his fans proud. Krishna Shroff echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to challenge herself both physically and mentally.In the previous season, rapper Dino James emerged victorious, with Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively, in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. With the lineup shaping up, fans can't wait to witness the thrilling escapades in the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi.