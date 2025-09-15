Kishkindhapuri: OTT Details Revealed

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's film Kishkindhapuri was released in theaters on September 12, 2025. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, the film stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.



The film's OTT rights have been secured by Zee5, and it is set to premiere in the second week of October 2025.



The film boasts a range of well-known cast members, including Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyenger, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, and Makrand Deshpande. It was produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati.



Kishkindhapuri is competing with Teja Sajja's Mirai at the box office.

Over the weekend, it had decent collections, but trailed Mirai by a distance.

