Kireeti Reddy, Sree Leela’s Junior Streaming On Aha, Amazon Prime

It has been close to 10 weeks since Kireeti Reddy and Sree Leela’s Junior was released in theaters. After a long wait, the film has made its digital debut. The film failed to live up to the audience's expectations.



The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Genelia Deshmukh, Ravichandran, Rao Ramesh, Harsha Chemudu, and several others.

The film is produced by Sai Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.



The story of Junior opens on an odd note—a middle-aged couple (Ravichandran and his wife) receive news of a late pregnancy. Ridiculed by their village, they leave, and en route, their son is born. Years later, that son (Kireeti) grows up resenting his father. Set mostly in a college and later shifting to a corporate setup, Junior has excellent dance moves by its hero.

