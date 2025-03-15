Kim Soo-hyun loses Prada Deal Over Kim Sae-Ron's Death

Kim Soo Hyun’s career has taken a severe hit after Prada, the luxury fashion brand, announced it had ended its collaboration with the actor. The decision comes amid growing allegations concerning his rumored past relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor at the time. The controversy, which initially began in South Korea, quickly spread across social media, significantly damaging the actor's public image and professional partnerships.

On Friday, Prada confirmed that it had severed ties with Kim Soo Hyun, stating that the growing seriousness of the allegations led to the termination of their partnership. “Considering the seriousness of the issue, we have decided to end our collaboration with actor Kim Soo Hyun by mutual agreement,” a representative from Prada said.

This setback comes just three months after Kim Soo Hyun was appointed Prada's global ambassador in December 2024, making the end of their collaboration a major blow to the actor’s career.

The controversy at the center of this fallout stems from accusations that Kim Soo Hyun had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron in 2015 when she was still a minor. The allegations resurfaced after being reported by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, putting Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation and future in the entertainment industry at risk.