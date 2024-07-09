Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti opens up on her journey

Mumbai: The much-awaited reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ has finally ended its shooting and its cast and crew returned to Mumbai a few days ago. The paparazzi greeted the celebrity participants who took this chance to narrate their experiences about this program.Sumona Chakravarti's Heartfelt NoteAmong these contestants was Sumona Chakravarti known for playing a role in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Sumona went on social media to speak about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 She shared some pictures along with an emotional note on Instagram describing how she made friends during the show.Sumona referred to the group as “the most positive bunch of humans ever” that she has worked with, pointing out teamwork and camaraderie among them. "A collective bunch of emo idiots, cheering for each other, having each other's backs, we laughed & clapped for each other's wins, cried for each other's losses," she wrote.Special Mention for Close FriendsIn her post, Sumona gave three special mentions to her close friends on this show – Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff. She admitted that they had supported her throughout the competition. "I did take my own sweet time, ask the 3 girls - Nimrat, Niyati & Krishna. What would I have done especially without you 3," Sumona added.Historic Shooting LocationThis season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is groundbreaking as it is first time the reality TV show has been shot in Romania. The previous episodes were filmed in several international locations, such as Bulgaria, Argentina and Cape TownFans cannot wait for the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to watch out for some thrilling stunts and bond formation between the contestants. Keep checking here for more exciting updates and behind-the-scenes shots from the show.