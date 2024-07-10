Top
Rohit Shetty Ready with KKK14

10 July 2024
Rohit Shetty Ready with KKK14
Rohit Shetty Ready with KKK14


Khatron Ke Khiladi, season number fourteen is about to debut on television very soon offering viewers a chance at a nail-biting experience they crave for. The show is expected to premiere sometime during this month after being filmed in Romania hosted by none other than Rohit Shetty himself.

Meanwhile teasers and behind-the-scenes news from the filming process have already started creating buzz on social media thereby increasing anticipation among fans even more.

Word on the street is that Gashmeer Mahajani, well-known for his buffed up and well-toned physique, has made it to one of the final competitions this season. Fans are so thrilled they cannot wait to see him perform and especially want to know how much money he will earn from this dangerous reality show.

The premiere date is getting closer and the buzz around it is only increasing, ensuring another adrenaline pumping season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
