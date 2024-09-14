KKK14 Grand Finale: Meet The Top 3 Finalists

If there is one thing that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fans are privy to, it is the fact that the time is now on the show’s most awaited grand finale. Eight throughout 12 would have been probably more thrilling rather than watching eliminating one after another in the celebrity reality show which started on 27 July.Shilpa Shinde has been making news recently by becoming the third contestant to be thrown out this week after Sandji got the boot today. As a rest followed the torment Aashish Mehrotra and Aditi Sharma were also eliminated from the show while Asim Riaz made headlines as he left the house after fighting with the host Rohit Shetty and various other contestants. Even with irritating TRP ratings and difficulties in viewership, the heat for the finale is very much present.Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finale DateThe gossip tells the truth that the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ Grand finale episode will be shot on September 15 in Mumbai. Although the shoot itself is done, the airing of the episode is most likely to fall in mid-October.Top 3 FinalistsThe contestants have done pretty well on the show with the shot is coming to an end in Romania this June: The top three contenders of the show have already emerged: Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra.It is being reported in some underground websites that the said Gashmeer Mahajani has been the last one standing, but that information has not been out yet.