Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar's dream car cost makes headlines







After participating in Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar is making headlines again as he prepares for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor who is known for his dare-devilry will soon be seen pulling off some adrenaline-pumping stunts on Rohit Shetty’s reality show. In addition to this recent achievement, he has bought a new luxury car which is a dream come true enhancing his success and hard work.In one of his vlogs, Bigg Boss 17 runner-up, Abhishek Kumar announced to his audience that he bought himself an expensive black Jeep Rubicon. Though he already owns Thar and BMW, this new addition has a different meaning to him. Mr Kumar travelled with his parents from Jaipur to Chandigarh to collect the vehicle which is apparently priced at around 71 lakh INR. In the shop, Mr Kumar celebrated this joyful occasion together with his mother and father.After buying the iconic Jeep Rubicon, Abhishek keenly tried out its functionalities. He then returned home with it alongside his mom driving and said “Kambleo birthday gift aa gaya ek mahina pehle.”Abhishek came into limelight when he appeared in the Bigg Boss 17 where he was involved in incidents with other inmates such as Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. After being dramatically ousted from the competition only to come back later on, it took everyone by surprise that he ended up second best.Currently, Abhishek will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 which is a stunt-based reality show that premiers on July 27th ,2024. Apart from reality shows, Abhishek also featured in Udaariyaan TV series among others while featuring in numerous music videos as well.After being part of Bigg Boss season seventeen, he teamed up with Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan on some music projects enlarging onto more of them.The latest car purchase by Abhishek Kumar represents more than just success but also shows commitment and hard work in entertainment industry. His fans are eagerly waiting for his forthcoming performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and seeing what the future holds for him as a gifted actor.