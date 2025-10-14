KBC 17 'Rude Kid' Kicks Up Controversy on Social Behaviour

The video of 'rude kid' on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has gone viral and kicked up a controversy as netizens shared different opinions on his behavior. While a few netizens slammed the kid for lacking respectful behavior, some others felt scrutinizing a minor for his behavior is not appropriate. A few others even raised questions about parenting and the pressure young ones are put to on the reality shows.

Recently, Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, sat on the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He did not win any prize money but was slammed by netizens for his manners, confidence and the manner of speaking. In the viral clip, Ishit is found saying: "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)." To this, Amitabh was found touching his forehead.

Ishit continued to interrupt Amitabh several times, not letting him finish the questions. He went on to speak in the same tone and pressed for the options even before they could be displayed: "Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

In another instant, when he was supposed to lock his answer, he said: "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)"

Bhatt left the seat after Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Ramayan, that would fetch him Rs 25,000. Ishit asked for the options but answered the question incorrectly, and did not get the prize money. He had to go empty-handed.

KBC 17 host Amitabh Bachchan handled the situation in a very poised manner, without losing his patience. Not losing his cool, he remarked: "Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence)." Many viewers and netizens appreciated Bachchan for addressing the situation in a very calm manner.

One of the users wrote: "Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that's where they fell short of their responsibility."

“What kind of generation has come to KBC now? Watch this rare combination of overconfidence and rudeness. It’s only because it was Amitabh Bachchan sitting there that he tolerated so much misbehavior from this young boy—anyone else might have either disqualified the child or walked out of the game themselves,” said another netizen.

Even as the internet was criticizing the kid for his behavior and his parents for failing to teach better, singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared the picture of a user who hated the kid and slammed netizens for bullying the kid. She felt, "An adult putting a tweet saying most hated *kid*. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup. But yeah pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over excited kid - what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be."

Netizens reacted to her post, "Adults being foul mouthed to each other are doing it as equal adults. This kid was behaving that way with Amitabh- and adult. and that's not fine. Kids can that with other kids. Kids can't do that with adults."

Another said: "With your post i m sure you are pretty ok if your kid also behaves arrogantly with an 80 year old I feel said for your thought-process."