Karmanye Vadhikaraste Now Streaming on Sun NXT OTT

The film Karmanye Vadhikaraste, produced under the banner of Ushaswini Films and presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar, features Brahmaji, Shatru, and 'Master' Mahendran in lead roles. Banerjee, Prudhvi, Sivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha played key roles. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by D.S.S. Durga Prasad, the movie was released in theaters on October 31st and achieved success. It is now streaming on the Sun NXT OTT platform.

On this occasion, director Amar Deep Challapalli said, "Our Karmanye Vadhikaraste was released in theaters on October 31st. We received good reviews. Every audience member who watched it is saying the film is very good. Now our film is streaming on Sun NXT OTT. Please be sure to watch it. Those who missed it in the theater can watch it on Sun NXT OTT and enjoy our movie."

Producer D.S.S. Durga Prasad stated, "Thanks to the audience for watching our film Karmanye Vadhikaraste and making it a super hit. We received a good response and excellent reviews. We released it in 100 theaters, and now our film is streaming on Sun NXT OTT. Everyone must watch it."