Kapil Sharma's Zwigato gets an OTT streaming date

Zwigato which was directed by Nandita Das, had its theatrical release in March 2023 and has recently been announced to be coming to Amazon Prime Video. It has been officially announced that the movie will be available for viewing on the platform from 25th October 2024.





In Zwigato, Kapil Sharma who stars as the lead has taken a dramatic role for quite a lady has been well-received by critics and fans alike. Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya also shine in their roles and are among the highlights of the film.





The film is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives and the director makes the music by Sagar Desai and songs by Hitesh Sonik. The film achieved such a response for its story that revolves within descent parameters while exploring a food delivery guy who dealt with social and economic issues. Now, more than a year and half after its theatrical release, it will finally be available for broader audiences on the OTT platform.