Kapil Sharma Show: Live audience' shocking revelations

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities across the country, though he's not a movie star. Kapil has made a mark for himself with his comedy and the show he has been doing over the years now. After doing the Kapil Sharma show for more than five years in Sony channel, the show has now moved to Netflix and is currently available to be viewed in 192 countries.





The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is now streaming on Netflix, and a few episodes are already streaming on the platform. The latest couple of shows and the first show with Ranveer Kapoor have taken the Internet by storm.





But at the same time, some serious allegations about the show are being made by the audience who went to watch the show live. We are not sure about how far these claims are true. It is said that the fans and the audiences of the show are really upset because of how they were being treated by the staff.





It is known that they have to wait for a very long time to get the show started and then finished . The audience were asked to come at 2 PM and they even had to wait till 6 PM for the show to start. Also for multiple reasons, they were not allowed to use their phones and this did not allow the audiences to have any communication with their loved ones. This was written by a Reddit user on the platform, where she even mentioned that they were not allowed to go to the restroom, even during the breaks in the shooting.