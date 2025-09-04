Kannappa: OTT Release Delayed on Prime Video

Manchu Vishnu's recent film, Kannappa, which also features Prabhas (in a special role spanning over 22 minutes), Akshay Kumar (as Lord Shiva), Mohanlal (in a divine role), and Kajal Aggarwal (as Parvathi Devi), was released in theaters on June 27, 2025.

The movie's creators had announced that it would premiere on Prime Video starting from September 4, 2025.



Typically, Prime Video releases new movies around midnight IST, but the film has not yet been made available on the platform. There has been a delay in its OTT premiere, and an official clarification is still pending.



Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film stars Preithy Mukundan as the female lead.

