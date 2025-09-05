Kammattam Review: The Series Stumbles Despite Unique Backdrop

Zee5 has released its first original Malayalam series, Kammattam, starring Sudev Nair in the lead role. The OTT platform is entering a market which is already rich with crime thrillers and aims to reach those standards.

Directed by Shan Thulasidharan, this six-episode crime thriller is inspired by the real-life cooperative bank scams.

The story begins with Samuel Umman (Joe Baby), who dies in an apparent road accident after being hit by a moving car. Antonio (Sudev Nair), a police officer, is assigned to investigate. He soon establishes that it was not an accident but a murder, which leads him to a cooperative bank scam.

Kammattam keeps the viewers guessing because as the investigation progresses we may encounter several potential suspects but it fails to deliver the intensity expected of a crime thriller even though it has drawn inspiration from real-life bank scams.

What sets this series apart from other crime thrillers is its real-life bank scam setting. It’s a unique backdrop, but the makers haven’t used it to its full potential.

The narrative feels somewhat dull, despite having solid story material. At 1 hour 55 minutes, the series could have benefited from more depth and exploration of its central theme.

The pacing is one of the drawbacks of the series, with some scenes feeling stretched while others appear rushed.

The fact that Kammattam was shot in just 11 days is an achievement, but it also explains why some scenes feel rushed. The writing is not compelling enough to keep viewers fully engaged.

Kammattam stands out for its unique backdrop of a real-life bank scam and easy to watch because of its short runtime. However, it fails in execution and does not end up becoming the intense crime thriller it promises to be.