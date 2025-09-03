Kalyan Priyadarshan's 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra': OTT Rumours Float Around

Kalyan Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been trending on social media and is smashing box office records. According to reports, the film has so far collected Rs 80 crore at the box office.



There is immense buzz on social media that the digital rights for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra are in high demand and are rumored to be acquired by the top OTT platform, Netflix. The superheroine movie will lock its OTT date soon.



As the film is currently running to packed houses, it is not expected to be available on an OTT platform anytime soon. Its digital release is anticipated to occur after its full theatrical run. The film will be released in multiple languages.



Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was recently released in Telugu and has been winning the hearts of the audience. It will be released in Hindi soon.



The film is backed by actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has played a cameo in it.

