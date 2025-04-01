K Raghavendra Rao's Katha Sudha premieres on ETV Win from April 6

Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao and Shatamanam Bhavathi fame director Satish Vegesna have united with ETV Win for a series titled Katha Sudha, which will make its debut on April 6th. Each Sunday, a new story will be streamed on the OTT platform.

Raghavendra Rao aims to introduce new filmmakers, writing talent and artists through Katha Sudha. "I introduced SS Rajamouli through Shanti Nivasam on TV. Student No. 1, his first feature film, followed. I take pleasure in introducing promising talents," the maker of classics like Annamayya said.



Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, stated that Raghavendra Rao is an inspiring figure. He looks forward to Katha Sudha, a unique initiative in the Telugu OTT space. The director unveiled the logo of Katha Sudha on the occasion.



Life Partner is the title of the first story to be streamed from April 6th. The stories will be rooted and grounded. Four new filmmakers worked under Raghavendra Rao's supervision and completed their parts in just 17 days. Satish Vegesna finished five stories in 20 days.

