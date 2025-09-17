Junior OTT Release Date

Actor Kireeti Reddy made his debut with the film Junior, which also starred Sreeleela as the female lead. The film was directed by Radha Krishna Reddy.



For audiences waiting for the digital release, the film's streaming rights were acquired by Aha. The platform has confirmed that the film will premiere on Aha on September 19, 2025.

The film opened well but failed to perform at the box office.



Junior also featured seasoned actors Rao Ramesh, Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Satya, and Harsha Chemudu. The film was produced by Sai Korrapati.

