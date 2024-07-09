July on discovery+: Captivating Stories and Adventures -- From Musical Feuds to Culinary Journeys

Discovery+ brings a captivating blend of thrilling docuseries, heartwarming stories, and groundbreaking original content that promises to engage, entertain, and educate. This month’s lineup features a mix of gripping true crime stories, historic explorations, survival challenges, and much more. The lineup also features three titles from EPIC’s catalogues. So whether you're a fan of celebrity feuds, exploring the mysteries of the past, or enjoying embarking on culinary escapades, discovery+ has got you covered.



Highlights For July’s Content Lineup:



Crime and investigation

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun - Bad Blood | July 4: The $300M feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun made headlines. But is Taylor bravely standing up for artistry and fighting the misogyny of the music industry, or has Scooter Braun been unfairly framed for what was just a business deal?

Deadly Influence - The Social Media Murders | July 24: Social Media Influencers seem to have it all — money, celebrity, power. But in these shocking true crime stories, there is a horrifying dark side to the fame, which reveals how these online dreams can quickly become blood-soaked nightmares.

History

Ekaant - India's Abandoned History S1 | July 5: India is known for its remarkable architecture and serene landscapes. Its rich history is steeped in mystery its vastness lends itself to several stories and urban legends. Discover the abandoned roads and valleys of India's historic locations and more.

Adventure

Naked and Afraid S10 | July 19: Two complete strangers choose to take on the Everest of survival challenges. They'll have no water, no food, and no clothes, but they must find a way to work together and survive in the wilderness for 21 days -- Naked and Afraid.

Lakshya 1971 | July 24: Discover the elusive story of the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. Harman Singha uncovers the Indian Air Force's closely guarded tales of men, machines, and missions.

In the Eye of the Storm | July 30: This series reveals recent natural disasters as they happened in real-time through footage captured by eyewitnesses who found themselves in the wrong place at the right time and boldly held up their camera phones to capture the eye of the storm.

Auto

The Royal Enfield Story | July 5: Royal Enfield is one such legendary brand with a unique story: a vintage motorcycle company that has an English pedigree but an Indian upbringing. Discover how the world's oldest motorcycle company has legions of fans and followers.

Lifestyle