Jr NTR-Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Gearing Up for OTT on October 9?

Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut with War 2. It is a multi-starrer movie featuring Hrithik Roshan too.

It looks like War 2 has completed its theatrical run as the film is gearing up for digital premiere, eight weeks after its theatrical release.



War 2's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The buzz on social media suggests that War 2 is expected to stream on Netflix from October 9, 2025.

The film will be available in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, and other languages. Let's wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.



Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Arista Mehta, among others, are seen in key roles. War 2, belonging to the YRF Spy Universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was a box-office failure in both Hindi and Telugu.

