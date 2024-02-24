Joju George's Antony OTT Release

Joju George's riveting crime thriller "Antony" has finally arrived on the popular OTT platform Aha, much to the delight of Telugu audiences. Known for its gripping storyline and stellar performances by Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film garnered significant buzz and acclaim upon its release in Malayalam cinema last year.Now, with its streaming debut on Aha starting from February 23rd, Telugu viewers can immerse themselves in the suspenseful narrative of "Antony" right from the comfort of their homes. Originally released on December 1, 2023, the film received widespread praise and emerged as a box office success in the Malayalam industry."Antony" centers around the touching bond between a father and daughter, with Joju George essaying the titular role under the direction of Joshiy, with a compelling story by Rajesh Varma. The stellar cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Appani Sharath, and Vijayaraghavan, each delivering impactful performances.With Jakes Bijoy's mesmerizing music, Renadive's stunning cinematography, and Shyam Sasidharan's adept editing, "Antony" promises an immersive cinematic experience for Telugu audiences. As the film makes its debut on Aha, all eyes are on how it will be received by viewers, eager to delve into its captivating narrative and compelling characters.