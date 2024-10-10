John Abraham's Vedaa gets an OTT Release Date

Munjya’s leading lady Sharvari and John Abraham stopper Vedaa, an action-packed drama is planning a grand OTT release. Directed by Nikhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ will have its global OTT release tomorrow on ZEE5, October 10, 2024. Fans will also be able to enjoy Telugu and Tamil versions of the film along with the original Hindi one.





Speaking of masseuses, although Vedaa had a rather uninspiring box office collection, there is high anticipation of this movie on OTT platforms. The film, featuring John Abraham in a high-octane lead role, is expected to garner good revenue on streaming platforms, whereas Abhishek Banerjee will be seen once again in a menacing avatar as the antagonist of the film.





As ZEE5 prepares to roll out the film, all eyes are now focused on the performance of the movie in the digital domain. More details in regard to how the slice of Tamil audiences is expected to consume Vedaa and its performance will be updated.