JioCinema Premium Plan to redefine subscription market

Hyderabad: With the phenomenal success of the Indian Premier League and an award-winning entertainment offering, JioCinema has established itself as a destination for premium entertainment in every Indian household. Now, solving for key consumer interruptions such as device restrictions, low-quality video and high-cost subscription plans, JioCinema announced its new subscription offering, ‘JioCinema Premium’. The new plans starting at a market-defining Rs.29/month will offer an Ad Free experience delivered in up to 4K quality and off-line viewing options. Members can access Exclusive Series, Movies, Hollywood, Kids & TV entertainment, on any device, including Connected TVs.

With a focus on multi-segment consumption across Indian households, a ‘Family’ plan was also announced at Rs.89/month which offers the additional benefit of 4 simultaneous screens access. Existing JioCinema Premium members will now enjoy all the additional benefits of the ‘Family’ plan at no extra cost.

While Sports content including the ongoing Indian Premier League and thousands of hours of entertainment content will continue to be available for Free as part of its Ad-Supported offering, here’s what JioCinema Premium Members will get exclusive access to:

Top International Content in Local Languages: The biggest global series and movie premieres from Hollywood, through partnerships with the world’s biggest studios - Peacock, HBO, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Top titles such as Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, Oppenheimer, Barbie and several more will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

Wholesome Kids & Family Entertainment: Home to one of the widest selections of Indian and International toons, with titles ranging from Motu Patlu, Shiva and Rudra to Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, the Kids & Family hub houses thousands of hours of top-quality movies and series. JioCinema’s Parental Control features also provide a safe space for content consumption.

Genre-defining Originals & Blockbuster Movies: With upcoming original series including the much talked about Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond (Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi), Murder In Mahim (Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana), PILL (Riteish Deshmukh) and several more to be unveiled, JioCinema Premium members will get access to top-rated series premieres every month, in addition to some of India’s most loved Originals such as Asur, Taali & Kaalkoot. The platform also promises blockbuster Bollywood Premieres every month with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke headlining the month of May.

Before-TV Premieres & Live Channels: Members will get early access to their favourite content from Colors, Nickelodeon and the entire Colors suite of local language channels, with serials now being made available for members even before their television airing. In addition, 20+ TV channels from the Viacom18 Network will be available to stream.

JioCinema has also rolled out a high-decibel & much-appreciated campaign asking consumers, “Toh Aaj Kya Plan Hai?”. The campaign highlights the core benefits of JioCinema Premium while sarcastically showcasing the distress of today’s consumers when choosing their entertainment plan.