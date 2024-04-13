Don't miss watching Yatra 2 on OTT

Yatra 2 political thriller that has Mammootty and Jiiva in the lead roles has been one of the most controversial and much talked about films in recent times. Made based on the life of CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? The film is considered to be one of the most impactful films to have come out in the year 2024 from Tollywood.



Post the release of the film mini have praised it to be one of the best biographies made till date and also appreciate the entire cast and crew for making such a film. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film is produced by V Celluloids. Many people have missed watching this film in the theatres, but you don't have to regret that because it is currently streaming on OTT platforms.Yatra is currently streaming on Prime Video platforms in the Telugu language with English subtitles added to it. The announcement was made by actor Jiiva himself as he took to the social platform X and shared a glorious poster of Yatra 2 and wrote, “Explore the remarkable odyssey of #Yatra2, the story of a People's Leader, now streaming exclusively on @PrimeVideoIN.”The music is composed by dynamic music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and the photography is done by R Madhie. Yatra 2 was released in theaters on February 8, 2024.