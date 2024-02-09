Jai Mahendran OTT release: Here is when and where the film will stream

The release of the Malayalam web series "Jai Mahendran" on the digital platform has been delayed this week, with the makers opting to withhold the release for undisclosed reasons. Initially slated for availability on SonyLIV starting February 9, an exact release date has not been confirmed by the producers at this time.Directed by Srikanth Mohan, "Jai Mahendran" features Saiju Kurup in the lead role. The screenplay for the series has been crafted by Rahul Riji Nair, known for his directorial ventures such as "Keedam" and "Kho-Kho." Rahul, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with "Ottamuri Velicham," has also produced "Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, and Neendakara," available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.The narrative of "Jai Mahendran" revolves around Mahendran, a shrewd government officer stationed in a Taluk office, who navigates his professional ambitions through strategic power play and his network within the system. However, when Mahendran becomes ensnared in the very power dynamics he once manipulated, his authority at work is compromised, and his principles are put to the test.Determined to manipulate the system for his own gain and to salvage his reputation, Mahendran embarks on a complex plan to retain his job. The series delves into whether Mahendran can successfully execute his intricate scheme amidst the political intrigue and challenges he faces.Featuring a stellar cast, including Suhasini, Suresh Krishna, Miya, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, Rahul Riji Nair, Balachandran Chullikad, Maniyanpilla Raju, Appunni Sasi, Renjit Shekhar, and Zhins Shan, "Jai Mahendran" promises to deliver a gripping political drama.This marks Saiju Kurup's seventh direct-to-OTT release, following his appearances in various Malayalam films and notable web series like "C U Soon" on Amazon Prime, "Lalitham Sundaram" on Disney+ Hotstar, and "Antakshari" on SonyLIV. Additionally, Kurup has portrayed significant roles in seven Malayalam films last year, showcasing his versatility and prominence in the industry.