Tamil film J Baby streaming on OTT now

Tamil comedy drama J Baby, which has received a positive feedback from the audience at the theaters is finally making an entry on OTT. Starring senior actress Urvashi in the lead role, the film is bankrolled by one of the famous Kollywood directors, Pa Ranjith. Audiences are all praises for Urvashi for her heartwarming performance as an aged troublemaker.





The film is currently streaming on Prime Video in Tamil audio along with English subtitles. On the occasion of the beginning of the Tamil New Year, the makers thought it would be the right occasion for them to launch the film on the OTT platform. This is a good opportunity for those who missed watching the film in theatres.





J Baby marked the directorial debut of Suresh Mari. It also stars Kavitha Bharathi, Maran, Shegar Narayanan, Jaya Murthy, Ezhumalai, Dhaksha, P.Melody Dorcas, Ismath Banu A, Sabbita Roi, and Mayaashree Arun in pivotal roles. Tony Britto composed the tunes, while Jayanth Sethu handled the cinematography.