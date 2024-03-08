Rana Naidu Season 2 Coming Soon on Netflix

Tollywood's esteemed actor Venkatesh ventured into the world of OTT with "Rana Naidu," a web series that also features his nephew Rana Daggubati. The series made its debut on Netflix last March, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.





Following its successful premiere, Netflix confirmed that "Rana Naidu" would be returning for a second season. Now, fans can rejoice as the much-anticipated shooting for season 2 is scheduled to kick off on March 25, 2024. An official announcement regarding the commencement of filming is expected to be made soon.





Directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, "Rana Naidu" will bring back familiar characters from its first season, while also introducing new additions to the cast. For those unfamiliar, "Rana Naidu" is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American TV series "Ray Donovan."





As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, fans can look forward to more thrilling updates and developments from the sets of "Rana Naidu" season 2. Stay tuned for all the latest news on this exciting project.