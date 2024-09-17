Manasa Sharma is a living example for my character Meenakshi, says Ritika Singh

Sony LIV's newest release Bench Life, promises a refreshing take on the corporate life of an employee. It brings out the story of the lesser known fact of the IT world, where an employee with not any active project is called benched. The show interestingly introduces us to a quirky group of friends navigating the ups and downs of corporate culture while enjoying being benched. From the ambitious to the laid-back, each character Balu, Meenaskshi, Isha and Ravi brings a unique perspective to the storyline with their character arc.





One such arc follows Meenakshi who wants to become a director but is stuck in the corporate loop. Portrayed by the talented actor Ritika Singh, she recently revealed the actual inspiration behind her character, sharing “My character’s arc in Bench Life is our director Manasa Sharma’s real-life story. She was a living example right in front of me. To see her go from a software engineer to directing her own series was so inspiring. It makes me very happy to see women chase their dreams and keep their passion alive, by following where their heart takes them and fully committing to it. One needs to be really brave to be able to defy the societal norms and expectations and truly be who they want to be. And I was so glad I got play that character in Bench Life.”





Sony LIV's 'Bench Life' is directed by Manasa Sharma and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures. Featuring a stellar cast including Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri, and veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani, Bench Life captures the essence of resilience and the pursuit of happiness. With music by P.K. Dandi and cinematography by Danush Bhaskar.



