Is the OTT Release Date for OG Confirmed?

Pawan Kalyan’s OG continues to play at the cinemas. The film, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, was released on September 25.



If the latest reports are to be believed, OG is likely to start streaming on OTT from October 23, 2025. OG will be available on Netflix. However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date for the film.



In other words, the gangster action drama will most likely be streaming four weeks from its release date.



OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Sudhev Nair, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Harish Uttaman in key roles. Its music is composed by Thaman, with cinematography done by Ravi K Chandran.

