Indian Idol 3 Telugu: Thaman signs singer Laxmi for Pawan Kalyan's OG

Aha's Telugu Indian Idol has once again showcased its commitment to nurturing exceptional talent in the music industry. In a heartwarming gesture, renowned music composer and director S Thaman, who serves as a judge on the show, offered a unique opportunity to Laxmi, a talented folk singer from Andhra Pradesh. Thaman provided her with a token amount to perform in the highly anticipated film OG, starring power star Pawan Kalyan.During the latest episode of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, Thaman was captivated by Laxmi's guest performance, which earned her the coveted singing opportunity in OG. Alongside judges Geetha Madhuri and guest judge Vijay Yesudas, the panel gave Laxmi a standing ovation, underscoring the exceptional quality of her performance.Hailing from the Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, Laxmi enthralled the audience with her folk song, which depicted a husband sharing the gifts he received for his wife. Accompanied by her small yet talented team of musicians, Laxmi's performance received widespread praise from both contestants and guests on the show.Judge S. Thaman commended Aha's Telugu Indian Idol for fostering new talent and helping them flourish. He emphasized the importance of preserving folk music and traditions, noting that the show has made significant efforts to bring folk music back to the forefront. Thaman expressed his joy at seeing these cultural roots celebrated and showcased, highlighting the show's dedication to honoring traditional music.This moment not only highlights the talent showcased on Telugu Indian Idol but also reflects the show’s dedication to empowering artists and celebrating the rich musical heritage of India.Don't miss the enchanting performance by folk singer Laxmi and the unforgettable moments in the upcoming episode of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, exclusively on Aha every Friday and Saturday. Tune into Aha for a celebration of talent and music!