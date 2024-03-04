Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14

Vaibhav Gupta, a native of Kanpur, has clinched the title of the 14th season of Indian Idol, captivating the nation with his exceptional singing prowess. His stellar performances not only dazzled the judges but also garnered praise from prominent celebrity guests.





In recognition of his victory, Gupta was presented with a trophy, Rs 25 lakh in cash, and a car. Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar secured the first and second runners-up positions, each receiving a trophy and Rs 5 lakh. Ananya Pal, declared as the 3rd runner-up, was awarded Rs 3 lakh.





The grand finale, which aired on March 3, provided these deserving finalists, including Gupta, with opportunities for playback singing. Expressing his elation, Gupta described winning the trophy as surreal and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the audience.





"It feels surreal to have won the 'Indian Idol 14' trophy. Carrying forward the legacy of this beloved and prestigious show is a tremendous honor. This journey has been an exhilarating rollercoaster filled with multiple emotions, challenges, and unforgettable moments," said Gupta.





When asked about his plans for the prize money, Vaibhav expressed his desire to establish his dream studio to create the music he envisions. He also mentioned his intention to produce music videos.





Judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, who mentored the contestants, expressed pride and happiness at Gupta's achievement and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors.





Reflecting on Gupta's talent, judge Shreya Ghoshal highlighted his versatility since the audition phase.





"Right from the audition, Vaibhav has shown versatility, and throughout the competition, he has kept surprising us with his performances. Vaibhav's journey on the show has been remarkable, consistent, and inspiring. I truly wish him all the very best and pray he fulfills his dreams," she remarked.





"From the moment I first witnessed his performance, I recognized his immense potential," added fellow judge Kumar Sanu.