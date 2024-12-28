Indian Films That Made Into Netflix Top 10

There has been a global recognition of Indian Films as several have been put on streaming platforms like Netflix. The combination of good marketing strategies, large audience, and good acting have allowed every six Indian films to be among the top ten listed non-English films and documented on Netflix.

Why This India Content The Talk?

The marketing of India content like the increasing number of Indian audiences on the platform is making the likes of Netflix popular. There is a huge audience in Netflix India because it is almost off course going to stick to the Indian films. It is not only the numbers but also the content that is of high purpose solving.

Leading The List

The first movie according to ranking in streaming sites of Netflix non-English movies is Jigra directed by Vasan Bala who Karan Johar also co-produced. Taking the movie’s plot which seems centered in the metropolitan cities, it has been even more popular with the people. Even though it is likely that Johar wanted a box office hit from it, a great potential for reels creator for Jigra has been proved.

Other Mention For Best In The Lists

- Second Place: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video rakes in second place and is popular because of the context created and enough captivating direction.

- Fifth Place: Lucky Bhaskar is known as a loved film and had allies at the box office.

- Tamil Blockbuster: From Tamil Nadu, Amaran is a blockbuster and has been loved on OTT platforms too.

- Sikandar Ka Muqaddar & Thangalaan: These films complete the Indian entries, once again underlining the range and variance of Indian cinema.

The Takeaway

There is not only increasing interest in Indian films in the country but also across the world thereby confirming the effectiveness of a good story wherever it is. Equipped with content and base Indian film is poised to establish itself in the global OTT market.

With the increasing demand for Indian films, it is evident that Indian cinema has more tales to tell on an international scale.