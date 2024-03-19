Fighter OTT Release Date Confirmed

Bollywood enthusiasts were in for a treat this year with the highly anticipated release of "Fighter" on Republic Day, setting the stage for what was expected to be a thrilling cinematic journey. Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film promised an adrenaline-fueled experience unlike any other.





"Fighter" introduces viewers to Shamsher “Patty” Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minal “Minni” Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh “Rocky” Jaisingh (played by Anil Kapoor), elite fighter pilots stationed in the sensitive region of Kashmir. Drawing inspiration from real-life events like the Pulwama terrorist attack and subsequent air strikes, the film weaves a captivating narrative of courage and patriotism.





Originally slated for release in January 2023, "Fighter" faced delays but finally soared into theaters on January 25, 2024, garnering worldwide acclaim and raking in over ₹337.2 crore at the box office. However, despite its commercial success, critics pointed out shortcomings in the script, urging director Siddharth Anand to delve deeper into storytelling beyond the typical masala elements.





As fans eagerly await the digital release of "Fighter," all eyes are on Netflix India, which has secured the streaming rights for the film. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, speculations suggest that "Fighter" will take flight on Netflix India around March 21, offering audiences another chance to experience its high-flying action and gripping storyline from the comfort of their homes.