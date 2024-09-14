Vijay Sethupathi's Remuneration to Host Bigg Boss Show

As the crowd's anticipation for fresh episodes of Bigg Boss intensifies in the whole land, so Bigg Boss Tamil is ready to cause a storm with the much awaited eighth season. The week of October this year is expected to see the new season on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar, this season is the transition season in the sense that, hereto it has been the veteran actor Kamal Haasan who has been hosting the show but praises stay at least for now for JP during December those chapters came to close.After hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for seven seasons, which made Kamal Haasan a household name, recently spoke of laying down his hosting robes toeing the fans on who else they would watch in the program. As an answer, a special teaser was released which informed the audience that Vijay Sethupathi will be the next presenter. Along with his commendable versatility, his down-to-earth nature also serves the purpose of accentuating the success of the show.Vijay Sethupathi Bigg Boss Tamil 8 SalarySupposedly Kamal Haasan satiated himself with an unfathomable amount of Rs 130 crores, while hosting the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil. While the fans are ready for Season 8, sources in the industry Rangoli confirm that Vijay Sethupathi will charge Rs 60 crores to host the show, which has become a safer option among the producers. Agreeing to this rate would mean less than half what Ssahaan was going to be paid. Big an amount while it has been stated that Sethupathi will appear on weekends only for the entire hundred-day season.However, the disparity in the fees has led to discussions in Kollywood ’s corridors but did little to suppress the fervor over his first attempt at the host gavel. The audience is intrigued to observe what fresh touch and vigor he is going to inject.Change in hosts does not mean a change in the style and flavour of the reality television show as Bigg Boss Tamil is still filled with action, tense drama, and an unexpected barrage of incidents. Under the direction of Vijay Sethupathi, the expectations for the new season soar.Viewers are already excited over what their daily dose of entertainment will be like as Bigg Boss Tamil 8 rehearsal for the next round is almost at the finish line.