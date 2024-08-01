Akkineni Nagarjuna Reminders for Bigg Boss Telugu 8

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu will return with its eighth season this August. The actor, Nagarjuna Akkineni secured a huge pay rise for the next edition of the highly watched reality show that commands a lot of following during the Friday weekend episodes.





Nagarjuna’s salary is still much smaller than Salman Khan’s paycheck for hosting Bigg Boss Hindi. On Bigg Boss Hindi, the Bollywood icon charges Rs 25 crore every week or Rs 12.5 crore for Weekend Ka Vaar. The payment is justified because Hindi language use all over the world results in massive viewership.





As Bigg Boss Telugu prepares to launch its eighth season his improved pay packet indicates how he has risen as a favorite television host promising another exciting season to fans.



This new season hints at something special as seen from their latest logo release. Interestingly, celebrities will be split into two houses defining stiff competition from early on.



Moreover, there are new rules put in place for this year which implies that evictions will start right after the first week through fireworks display thus keeping audiences at tenterhooks while taking them through an intriguing journey across these episodes thereby making all that has been happening on the show more thrilling.



Fans can’t wait for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ Season 8 to start, as they are expecting a lot of drama, plotting and entertainment from the new format.