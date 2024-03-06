Kerala's Cspace to make OTT Debut

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate Kerala's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. With the launch of CSpace, the state aims to make a significant impact in the digital entertainment domain.





CSpace, Kerala's pioneering OTT platform, is set to make its debut, promising a unique fusion of informative and entertaining content tailored for the masses. The launch event will be presided over by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, marking India's first government-backed OTT platform initiative.





Noted filmmaker and Chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Shaji N Karun, highlighted the platform's launch as a strategic response to the diverse challenges prevalent in the OTT sector. He emphasized the importance of addressing content selection and propagation issues, underscoring CSpace's role in addressing these imbalances.





Managed by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), CSpace is endorsed by the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Government of Kerala. The platform boasts a curator panel comprising 60 members, including prominent cultural figures from the state, tasked with selecting and approving content for dissemination.