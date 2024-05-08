Highest paid actor on OTT: Know who it is?

In recent years, the world of OTT streaming services has seen remarkable growth, especially since the closure of theaters during the Covid-19 pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLiv, and others have become increasingly popular, attracting renowned actors such as Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. These stars are now seeking quality scripts to showcase their talent on these platforms.





As the popularity of OTT platforms continues to soar, actors are also demanding substantial fees for their appearances. Some top-tier actors are earning substantial sums through their OTT projects. Among them, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn stands out as the highest-paid actor in the OTT realm.





Ajay Devgn ventured into OTT in 2022 with Hotstar's crime thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Renowned for his performances in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn's foray into OTT further enhanced his status as one of the highest-paid actors. Reports indicate that Ajay Devgn commanded an impressive fee of Rs 125 crores for seven episodes of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, making him the highest-paid actor in the Indian OTT landscape. His fee reportedly amounted to Rs 18 crores per episode, a testament to his star power and market demand. Ajay Devgn's estimated net worth stands at a staggering Rs 427 crores, underlining his formidable presence in the entertainment industry.





Another notable actor in the OTT arena is Manoj Bajpayee, known for his versatile performances. Bajpayee gained acclaim for his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in the crime thriller series The Family Man. For his role, Bajpayee commanded a fee of Rs 10 crores, highlighting the lucrative opportunities available to talented actors in the burgeoning OTT space.